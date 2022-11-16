Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
LogZab
LogZab
Protect Your Business from Fraud.
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
For company or developer who need audit trail for app, LogZab provide managed audit trail as a service. Enterprise grade security, automatic fraud/threat detection, AI powered auditing & analytics.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Business
by
LogZab
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
LogZab
Protect Your Business from Fraud.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
LogZab by
LogZab
was hunted by
Laurensius Faleddo
in
Developer Tools
,
Business
. Made by
Laurensius Faleddo
. Featured on December 1st, 2022.
LogZab
is not rated yet. This is LogZab's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#146
Report