Home
Product
LogRapid
A logging system that notifies you when things break
LogRapid is a simple error tracking tool that helps developers catch and fix issues before users report them. Built by a developer who was tired of finding out about errors from users.
Launched in
Web App
SaaS
Development
by
About this launch
A logging system that notifies you when things break
LogRapid by
was hunted by
in
,
,
. Made by
. Featured on November 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is LogRapid's first launch.
