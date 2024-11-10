  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. LogRapid
    LogRapid

    LogRapid

    A logging system that notifies you when things break

    Payment Required
    LogRapid is a simple error tracking tool that helps developers catch and fix issues before users report them. Built by a developer who was tired of finding out about errors from users.
    Launched in
    Web App
    SaaS
    Development
     by
    LogRapid
    About this launch
    LogRapid
    LogRapidA logging system that notifies you when things break
    0
    reviews
    27
    followers
    LogRapid by
    LogRapid
    was hunted by
    IRUA
    in Web App, SaaS, Development. Made by
    IRUA
    . Featured on November 11th, 2024.
    LogRapid
    is not rated yet. This is LogRapid's first launch.
    Upvotes
    27
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -