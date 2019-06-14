Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Logosweeper
Logosweeper
Tech stack logo quiz game
Web App
GitHub
+ 2
Test your wisdom and readiness to adopt the next big bloated tech stack by guessing as many logos as you can in a row. Beautifully crafted like it's 1995.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Logosweeper to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Show collapsed comment
syx
Maker
Hi all, I created Logosweeper mainly to learn ReactJS and to make use of the awesome repository SVGPorn made by Gil Barbara. Hope you'll enjoy playing with it and please feel free to send feedback ;)
Upvote
Share
23 minutes ago
Send