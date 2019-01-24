Logoshuffle 2.0

LOGOSHUFFLE is back! We completely rethought the structure of the site to make designing logos easier - with a totally new look! The website has been reworked to enable users to create their own stunning logo designs for their businesses, organizations or projects.
Thomas Schranz ⛄️Hunter@__tosh · Co-founder & CEO, Blossom
🎨 Interesting service for democratizing branding and logo creation. Also great as first exploration stage before drilling down on CI details with a boutique agency.
Christoph LalejMaker@christo_la · co-founder, logoshuffle.com
Hi everyone, thank you @__tosh for hunting us here on PH! I´m Christoph - head of business development and co-founder of logoshuffle.com - our AI based logo generator. We are really proud to share the new user experience with the PH community and are super excited for your toughts and feedback. With our completly redesigned UI we introduced a new Logo Guide that allows users to get even better suggestions right away. For today and tomorrow we are celebrating our hunt with a special 50% discount for all PH Users, just follow this link ... https://www.logoshuffle.com/?vc=... ...and save half on checkout. cheers to all of you, Christoph
