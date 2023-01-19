Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from LogoCereal
See LogoCereal’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
LogoCereal's Daily Challenge
Ranked #19 for today
LogoCereal's Daily Challenge
Stay productive with daily design challenges.
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Test and improve your design skills with daily challenges sent straight to your inbox. Each challenge is randomised and written to help you increase your efficiency.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
by
LogoCereal
Mayfair
Ad
The 4.02% APY cash account for businesses.
About this launch
LogoCereal
Helping designers stay inspired through creative challenges
0
reviews
107
followers
Follow for updates
LogoCereal's Daily Challenge by
LogoCereal
was hunted by
Jacob Ham
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Jacob Ham
and
Matt Vancoillie
. Featured on January 20th, 2023.
LogoCereal
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#236
Report