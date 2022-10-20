Products
This is the latest launch from LogoCereal
See LogoCereal’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
LogoCereal Job Board
Ranked #13 for today
LogoCereal Job Board
Find opportunities and roles within the design industry
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An easy-to-use job board to help people find opportunities and roles within the design industry.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Graphic Design
by
LogoCereal
About this launch
LogoCereal
Helping designers stay inspired through creative challenges
0
reviews
61
followers
Follow for updates
LogoCereal Job Board by
LogoCereal
was hunted by
Jacob Ham
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Graphic Design
. Made by
Jacob Ham
and
Matt Vancoillie
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
LogoCereal
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
5
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#193
Report