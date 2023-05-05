Products
This is the latest launch from LogoCereal
See LogoCereal’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
LogoCereal Generator
LogoCereal Generator
Practice design with generated briefs
Visit
Upvote 15
25% discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Generate random and fictional bite-sized practice briefs to help you improve your skills and build your portfolio.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Graphic Design
by
LogoCereal
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
LogoCereal
Helping designers stay inspired through creative challenges
0
reviews
127
followers
Follow for updates
LogoCereal Generator by
LogoCereal
was hunted by
Jacob Ham
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Graphic Design
. Made by
Jacob Ham
and
Matt Vancoillie
. Featured on May 7th, 2023.
LogoCereal
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report