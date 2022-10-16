Products
LogoCereal 2.0
Grow your design skills the fun way!
LogoCereal helps designers improve their design skills through in-depth briefs and bite-sized challenges.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Graphic Design
by
LogoCereal
About this launch
LogoCereal
Helping designers stay inspired through creative challenges
LogoCereal 2.0 by
LogoCereal
was hunted by
Jacob Ham
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Graphic Design
. Made by
Jacob Ham
and
Matt Vancoillie
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
LogoCereal
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
12
Comments
4
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#112
