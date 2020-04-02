Create amazing logos in just 60 seconds! 😍
Craig Barber
Maker
My fellow founders, For many years I’ve been a designer doing great things for some of the largest companies in the world. I’ve been responsible for dozens of logos, rebrands and website designs. Today, I’m excited to announce I’m channeling my expert logo design and branding knowledge into something wonderful…Logobly! Logobly is my delightful new logo maker. Logobly allows anyone to create an amazing logo for their internet startup in minutes. My long term mission is to make Logobly.com the go to site for internet entrepreneurs, founders and side hustlers all over the world. So today, after 6 months of design, prototyping, development and user testing… I’m thrilled to announce the launch of Logobly to the Product Hunt community. Thanks for reading, and let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Take Logobly for a spin here 🎉 https://logobly.com
Great platform if you need a logo. Had a go at it and found the experience very intuitive. Will definitely use in the future.
Maker
@iosif_matyas1 Thanks Iosif 😀🙏
Great work Craig! Just did a quick test and it's very slick. Bit of a shock being presented to suddenly pay at the end - wasn't aware that it was a paid service until the last step, so maybe being upfront about that from the start could help. Or maybe a freebie at the end with the option to upgrade to the full works?
Maker
@thetomlimb Hey Tom! Thanks for checking out Logobly 😀 Okay, thanks for the feedback, I'll take your suggestions on board 👍