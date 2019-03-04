Logo Grabber
Logo Grabber is a free browser extension that allows you to quickly grab any site's logo in the right format ⚡
Whether you're adding your partner's logo on your presentation or simply searching for your own logo, Logo Grabber will save you time!
Amin Kasimov
Thanks, @chrismessina for hunting us. This is our 2nd launch of the year (we plan to do one each month!). We initially built Logo Grabber for ourselves, which is a simple browser plugin that allows you to grab any site's logo in one click. Logo Grabber has a 93% success rate from our tests and automatically converts SVG logos to PNG (if we didn't get your logo please report it and we'll add it!). We hope that makers, designers, consultants, and anyone searching for a company's logo will find this tool useful. Let me know what you think!
