Logo Design for Indie Makers

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Robert Bye
Maker
Building products in NYC
Hey everyone! Robert here (the creator of this guide) - Thanks so much for the hunt Chris! Over the last 10 years, I've launched numerous side projects and companies, all of which needed some sort of logo. Sadly most cheap and accessibly methods (free logo generators or super cheap sites like fiverr) often resulted in pretty sub-par designs, so I created a very simple process on how to leverage existing resources to create great logos. Crucially I made sure it's perfect for people with zero design experience! For $9 you'll learn the following: - How to use the basics of Figma - How to leverage curated icons as a starting point - How to tweak and customise icons to create your logo - How to source, select, and use great quality fonts - Introduction to colour theory - How to choose and create a colour palette - How to export your logo for use online Plus, you'll get an invite to our weekly Q&A session where I'll be live designing some of your logos and helping people with their own designs. The first of these kicks off tomorrow at 9pm EST.
Share