Logitech G915 TKL: Numpad-free mechanical keyboard clicks all the right boxes Review Regular readers will know this correspondent is rather partial to mechanical keyboards. The latest to join my collection is Logitech's G915 TKL, launched by the Swiss peripherals makers just last month. The G915 TKL is aimed at gamers. You don't have to take my word for it, just check the flickering RGB lights buried under the keycaps.