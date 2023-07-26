Products
LoginLlama

Protect against suspicious logins on your app, powered by AI

LoginLlama is an AI-powered API that vigilantly guards against suspicious logins. Enhance user trust, protect data, and maintain peace of mind with our advanced, real-time login analysis. Integrate in less than 10 minutes.
Launched in
API
SaaS
Security
 by
LoginLlama
The makers of LoginLlama
About this launch
LoginLlama by
LoginLlama
was hunted by
Josh Ghent
in API, SaaS, Security. Made by
Josh Ghent
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
LoginLlama
is not rated yet. This is LoginLlama's first launch.
