Logify 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sai G
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏼 When I first launched Logify a few years ago it was a massive success! It was a solution that people didn't know they needed until they discovered Logify. Recently, I went back and rebuilt the entire application from scratch for better functionality. - Better UI/UX - Now supports over 40+ sites - Mobile Friendly (Supports All Mobile Browsers) - 4x Faster Logout Whenever you're using a public computer or phone, Logify can help you stay safe! It takes only seconds to logout of all your online accounts. Questions or feedback? I’d love to hear it! 🙏🏼 Feel free to check out my last launch on ProductHunt, FontScan (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) — Rediscover all of your custom installed Windows fonts.
UpvoteShare