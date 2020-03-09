  1. Home
Logify 2.0

One button click to log out of all your online accounts.

Logify 2.0 now comes with a beautiful mobile-friendly interface and supports over 40 sites!
Logify does not need any credentials from the websites. No installations or special permissions required.
Simply visit Logify, and click the button. Done!
Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏼 When I first launched Logify a few years ago it was a massive success! It was a solution that people didn't know they needed until they discovered Logify. Recently, I went back and rebuilt the entire application from scratch for better functionality. - Better UI/UX - Now supports over 40+ sites - Mobile Friendly (Supports All Mobile Browsers) - 4x Faster Logout Whenever you're using a public computer or phone, Logify can help you stay safe! It takes only seconds to logout of all your online accounts. Questions or feedback? I’d love to hear it! 🙏🏼 Feel free to check out my last launch on ProductHunt, FontScan (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) — Rediscover all of your custom installed Windows fonts.
