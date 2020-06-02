  1. Home
  2.  → LogicalPlan 2.0

LogicalPlan 2.0

A wonderful way to collaborate and manage your team

#4 Product of the DayToday
LogicalPlan introduces a better way for teams to collaborate. With time-tracking and reporting, you get a complete view of your team's profitability and workload,so you can meet deadlines every time. Plan and manage your whole project in an easy and visual way
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Pepi Andrle
Pepi Andrle
Maker
Hello guys, I would like to introduce new version of our tool for collaboration and team management. We know we have a lot of competitors, but against Asana, Monday, etc. It's really easy to use, but still a powerful tool when you need to manage your projects and resources. I will be glad if you try out LogicalPlan, and give me feedback. If you will have any question let me know!
Upvote (3)Share
Martin Niec
Martin Niec
Very helpful tool. Highly recomended.
Upvote (1)Share
Calum Webb
Calum Webb
Pro
Hey ?makers, What's new in 2.0? Best, Calum
UpvoteShare
Pepi Andrle
Pepi Andrle
Maker
@calum Hi, above all we have a completely new interface and mobile application.. Do you already have an account?
UpvoteShare