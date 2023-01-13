Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Loggl
Loggl

Loggl

Track your events get insights on performance

Free Options
With Loggl, you can record the events with a single http post request. Then you can watch these logs and create alarms on the channels.
Launched in Productivity, Events, Analytics
Remotebase
Ad
Get your engineering team up and running in 24 hours
About this launch
LogglTrack Your Events Get Insights on Performance
0
reviews
3
followers
Loggl
was hunted by
Soysal Tan
in Productivity, Events, Analytics. Made by
Soysal Tan
. Featured on January 13th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Loggl's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#232