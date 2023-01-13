Products
Loggl
Loggl
Track your events get insights on performance
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With Loggl, you can record the events with a single http post request. Then you can watch these logs and create alarms on the channels.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Events
,
Analytics
by
Loggl
About this launch
Loggl
Track Your Events Get Insights on Performance
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Loggl by
Loggl
was hunted by
Soysal Tan
in
Productivity
,
Events
,
Analytics
. Made by
Soysal Tan
. Featured on January 13th, 2023.
Loggl
is not rated yet. This is Loggl's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#232
