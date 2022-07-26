Products
Loggify
Ranked #13 for today
Loggify
The release notes communication pipeline
No more lack between product progress and customer communication. Inform all stakeholders from a central point-of-truth. Your team, customers and leads will love you for this.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Development
by
Loggify
About this launch
Loggify
The feature communication pipeline
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Loggify by
Loggify
was hunted by
Fabian Seibt
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Development
. Made by
Fabian Seibt
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
Loggify
is not rated yet. This is Loggify's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
6
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#41
