Loggify

Loggify

The release notes communication pipeline

Free Options
No more lack between product progress and customer communication. Inform all stakeholders from a central point-of-truth. Your team, customers and leads will love you for this.
Launched in Productivity, Tech, Development
Loggify
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Loggify
The feature communication pipeline
Loggify by
Loggify
was hunted by
Fabian Seibt
in Productivity, Tech, Development. Made by
Fabian Seibt
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
Loggify
is not rated yet. This is Loggify's first launch.
