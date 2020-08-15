Logger
Track places, times, thoughts, and information.
Discussion
Aidan Weltner
Hunter
I've been using this for a few days and it's awesome. My brain is very spacially aligned so this is a great way for me to take notes. In the past, I've tracked places like camp spots, bike rides, and travels with a combination of Evernote, GAIA GPS, and Google Maps. This is such a better way for me to keep track of all my adventures. Plus, I love the UI.
