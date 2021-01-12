discussion
Luis Castro
Maker
Another journaling app? Why? Well, I started developing this app when I noticed I couldn't keep up with the daily journal pressure, I wanted to see how things I made and doing them made me feel but having to track them on days I was to busy to actually think on those, made me feel bad, these apps are meant to be used every day and they do everything to make you open it. I wanted a space where I could log my entries without any pressure, and that's how the Logbook was conceived. ------- The Logbook makes journaling easier than ever, you don't have to log how are you feeling every day to know more about yourself, the Logbook makes it easy to track goals and moments that contributed to them, making you become a happier person through a secure and private experience. What's different from other apps? * YOUR DATA, BELONGS ONLY TO YOU * The Logbook will never prompt you to login or give away your data, it does not contain ads, and it maintains all data on your device. * SIMPLE * Your goals and entries are the most important data, so why add animations and difficult to use menus? Short answer, it's not needed, I pledge to maintain the experience as simple as possible to give you the creative freedom. * PRICING * I'm one developer, helped with a good friend on the design department, we make the Logbook on our spare time, if the app helps you and makes your life better, you can help contribute, so the app stays free and with no ads.
