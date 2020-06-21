  1. Home
  2.  → Logaster Company Name Gener...

Logaster Company Name Generator

Create a business name in a few clicks!

#3 Product of the DayJune 21, 2020
Creating a name for your business in few seconds is real! Enter keywords, specify the business industry — and choose the name you like the most. Besides, you can create a logo with it. Logaster will show you - branding has never been so easy!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
24 Reviews4.8/5
Ihor Volkov
Ihor Volkov
Maker
Hey! Develop a business name in a matter of seconds: just enter keywords, specify your business industry — choose the option that works best for you. Logaster uses ten methods of name generation, so be sure that your ideas are both creative and original!
Upvote (12)Share
Rick O'Shea
Rick O'Shea
@ihor_22 Thanks for your launched
UpvoteShare
Allison Jerome
Allison Jerome
@v_holiney Thanks for your launched
Upvote (4)Share
Mike Alon
Mike Alon
@v_holiney, @ihor_22 Thanks for the interesting product. Already prepared several options for naming new project.
Upvote (4)Share
Ihor Volkov
Ihor Volkov
Maker
@new_user_75a47fb398 You're welcome. We are very glad that you liked our product.
UpvoteShare
Maria Tsyhanok
Maria Tsyhanok
Hi, it works slowly when I want to get more logos. Could you possibly tell me what technologies do you use?
Upvote (3)Share
Vasiliy Holiney
Vasiliy Holiney
@maria_tsyhanok hi, we use angular and django technologies. We are testing a different user flow versions, that’s why it can be a little bit slowly. Thanks for your feedback
Upvote (1)Share