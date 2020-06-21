Logastar Company Name Generator

Discussion
Ihor Volkov
Hey! Develop a business name in a matter of seconds: just enter keywords, specify your business industry — choose the option that works best for you. Logaster uses ten methods of name generation, so be sure that your ideas are both creative and original!
@v_holiney Thanks for your launched
@v_holiney, @ihor_22 Thanks for the interesting product. Already prepared several options for naming new project.
@new_user_75a47fb398 You're welcome. We are very glad that you liked our product.
