This is the latest launch from Log Harvestor
See Log Harvestor’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Log Harvestor
Log Harvestor
The only analytics tool you'll ever need
1 month free pro plan
•
Free Options
Log Harvestor is your single platform for analytics across product, marketing, and engineering - Plug into as many sources as you need - All your analytics can be managed in one place, and used by multiple teams - Up to 70% cheaper than DataDog.
Launched in
Analytics
by
Log Harvestor
Reviews
About this launch
Log Harvestor
Simple, modern & fast log management platform
2
reviews
29
followers
Log Harvestor by
Log Harvestor
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Analytics
. Made by
Solomon Bush
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
Log Harvestor
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on August 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
25
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
