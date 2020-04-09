Discussion
Loftit was built to make owners, renters and contractors lives much easier. Stop collecting checks or tracking down renters to pay their rent. We made sure the experience is perfect for you, your renters and contractors. --- Benefits: • Save 95% of your time managing your homes • The maximum payment is $10,000 per day • Receive payments in less than 3 days • Manage your repairs even if contractors aren't onboarded • Share tenant rental history with other landlords • Automatically charge late fees • Get paid from anywhere in the world • Unlimited chat messages • Unlimited payments • Unlimited repairs • Unlimited storage • Unlimited properties • Unlimited units • Unlimited renters • Unlimited contractors --- Features: Properties • Add unlimited properties and units within minutes • Units can have single/family or roommates • Roommates each have their own monthly rent, late fees, due date and balances • Charge custom late fees once a month or daily per unit • Update units balance, late fees, monthly rent and security deposit Payments • Receive and send up to $10,000 in monthly rent per renter Repairs • Renters create a repair with at least 1 image, and a detailed description • All repairs created are organized in once place and easy to manage • Assign contractors or even manage without a contractor • You or assigned contractors can schedule a time that is shared with renters automatically • Close repairs with fixed/hourly rates, sent for approval Expenses • Approve all repair invoices with assigned contractors • Pay all contractors at once • Get reminders when payments have cleared or denied Insights • Get all tracked revenue, expenses and income in real time • Filter your insights by Weekly, Monthly or Yearly • Get a ready-to-go rent roll or tax roll and email it directly to your accountant Chats • Stop sharing phone numbers and connect in app • Send messages to all renters and contractors • Contractors are restricted to send messages to renters with an open repair or to you Get started for free!
