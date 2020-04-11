  1. Home
Exploring new ways of supporting artists online

Loft Radio offers a new way to explore new ways of of supporting artists online. The 24/7 lofi & mellow beats radio where you can tip artists directly while their music is playing. It's free to listen and artists receive 100% of every tip.
Loft Radio offers a platform where you can enjoy the chill beats and support artists with cryptocurrency.
