Loft Radio
Exploring new ways of supporting artists online
Music
Crypto
Loft Radio offers a new way to explore new ways of of supporting artists online. The 24/7 lofi & mellow beats radio where you can tip artists directly while their music is playing. It's free to listen and artists receive 100% of every tip.
Loft Radio offers a platform where you can enjoy the chill beats and support artists with cryptocurrency.
