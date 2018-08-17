Lofree Digit Calculator
A retro yet mechanical calculator.
#2 Product of the DayAugust 17, 2018
Lofree Digit Calculator is the first retro inspired mechanical calculator. Its mechanical switches offer a tactile and responsive typing experience to help let increase your efficiency and productivity.
Justin MitchellPro@itsthisjustin · Launching a VR design tool at VRooms.tv
Pretty sure this company is just churning out Alibaba goods on the reg now. How on earth they get funded on KS I'll never know.
Alexander Smekhov@bitrewards · Managing Director
Looks quite stylish, next step to make scientific calculator.
Dave Poly@dave_poly · Automating content marketing
I honestly didn't know people still used physical calculators anymore. Apparently that's still a thing so if that's the case, this looks like a sleek 2018 option.
JakeWesorick@jakewesorick · Developer
Looks very stylish. But you can do anything this can do with ⌘ + Space and you don't have to take your hands off the keyboard.
David Sanchez@david_sanchez3
Interest idea.
