Home
→
Product
→
Lofibolly.club
Lofibolly.club
Reminiscing Bollywood songs with added lofi spice
People who "Really" know me would know how much I suck for #lofi songs. I love lofi beats but nothing beats Bollywood lofi. So I thought let's create an app to just play these beauties.
Launched in
Music
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Lofibolly.club
About this launch
Lofibolly.club
Reminiscing Bollywood songs with added lofi spice
Lofibolly.club by
Lofibolly.club
was hunted by
Adyasha Mohanty
in
Music
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Adyasha Mohanty
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
Lofibolly.club
is not rated yet. This is Lofibolly.club's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#54
Week rank
#149
Report