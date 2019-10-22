Deals
Lofelt Composer
Lofelt Composer
Designing audio-haptic experiences
iPhone
Web App
+ 2
Lofelt Composer is an intuitive tool that enables developers to utilize existing app audio and easily create natural audio-haptic experiences for iOS apps without having to handwrite the API calls to Core Haptics.
Lofelt Composer: Designing Audio-Haptic Experiences
At Lofelt, we believe that well-designed haptic experiences add tremendous value to user experience. The team took a close look at the manual coding work required to implement good haptics and determined a key component is missing from the process. Developers, designers and creatives need an intuitive and code-free way...
