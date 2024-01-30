Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Lodown
See Lodown’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Lodown
Lodown

Lodown

AI note-taking for students

Free Options
Embed
Lodown records and transcribes audio into notes, allowing students to easily review information from their lectures. Focus on your lecture. Lodown takes care of everything else.
Launched in
Notes
Education
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Lodown
Outverse
Outverse
Ad
Support docs & customer forums for modern SaaS startups
About this launch
Lodown
LodownYour Personal Note-Taking Assistant
2reviews
108
followers
Lodown by
Lodown
was hunted by
Thomas Procopio
in Notes, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Thomas Procopio
and
Joseph
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
Lodown
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on May 6th, 2023.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-