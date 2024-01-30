Products
This is the latest launch from Lodown
See Lodown’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Lodown
Lodown
AI note-taking for students
Visit
Upvote 14
20% off first month
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Lodown records and transcribes audio into notes, allowing students to easily review information from their lectures. Focus on your lecture. Lodown takes care of everything else.
Launched in
Notes
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lodown
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Lodown
Your Personal Note-Taking Assistant
2
reviews
108
followers
Follow for updates
Lodown by
Lodown
was hunted by
Thomas Procopio
in
Notes
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thomas Procopio
and
Joseph
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
Lodown
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on May 6th, 2023.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report