Home
→
Product
→
Lodown
Lodown
Your personal note-taking assistant
Lodown records and transcribes audio into notes, allowing users to easily review information. Optimize your productivity and focus on what really matters.
Launched in
Notes
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lodown
About this launch
Lodown
Your Personal Note-Taking Assistant
Lodown by
Lodown
was hunted by
Thomas Procopio
in
Notes
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thomas Procopio
. Featured on May 6th, 2023.
Lodown
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Lodown's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
