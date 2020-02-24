Discussion
Hello everyone! At LoCoMoGo we believe that every child should have the opportunity to learn coding, but above all, that a child should have fun. That's why we design products that teach children coding through play. Our very first product is the LoCoMoGo Train: the toy train that teaches kids aged 4-12 to code in a playful manner. The cool thing is that you are not limited to a few pieces of track like traditional trains. Simply use tape or draw on paper and the LoCoMotive will automatically follow the line! At the young age of 4-6, kids can already learn basic code logic through color. No need for a screen! When they are little bit older the accompanying app and train car expansions will enable them to develop their programming skills to full mastery, all while playing. We are live on Kickstarter and there are limited offers. If you are interested, consider hopping on board and help us put the kids of today, on the right track towards tomorrow. Finally, we would love to receive your feedback on the current project. In addition, it would be great to hear your ideas for future Train Cars that we can develop. Thank you! Kibet Co-founder & Engine Driver of LoCoMoGo.
