Home
Product
locol
locol
Rediscover your neighborhood in video
locol is a hyper-local marketplace that connects local merchants with local customers through the power of video. Discover street food vendors, restaurants, parks, local services and much more right around you.
Launched in
E-Commerce
by
locol
About this launch
locol
Rediscover your neighborhood in video
0
reviews
0
followers
locol by
locol
was hunted by
Ahmed kadim
in
E-Commerce
. Made by
Ahmed kadim
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
locol
is not rated yet. This is locol's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#218
