Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Loco Looper
Ranked #16 for today
Loco Looper
Fun 3D Train Puzzle Indie Game
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Make a perfect track using all the pieces. The harder the level, the more ways to solve. Handcrafted levels, each a pen & ink style love letter to mini dioramas and trains. A neat 3D effect makes the game naturally POP when holding your phone!
Launched in
Puzzle Games
,
Games
by
Loco Looper
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
A collection of product updates across all of Shopify
About this launch
Loco Looper
Fun 3D Train Puzzle Indie Game
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Loco Looper by
Loco Looper
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Puzzle Games
,
Games
. Made by
James Vanas
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
Loco Looper
is not rated yet. This is Loco Looper's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#101
Report