We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Loco Looper
Ranked #16 for today

Loco Looper

Fun 3D Train Puzzle Indie Game

Payment Required
Make a perfect track using all the pieces. The harder the level, the more ways to solve. Handcrafted levels, each a pen & ink style love letter to mini dioramas and trains. A neat 3D effect makes the game naturally POP when holding your phone!
Launched in Puzzle Games, Games by
Loco Looper
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
A collection of product updates across all of Shopify
About this launch
Loco Looper
Fun 3D Train Puzzle Indie Game
0
reviews
2
followers
Loco Looper by
Loco Looper
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Puzzle Games, Games. Made by
James Vanas
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
Loco Looper
is not rated yet. This is Loco Looper's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#101