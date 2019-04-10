Locket Photos

Give your favorite photos album a spot on your iPhone's home screen.
Pick an album, a Shared Album, or all your photos, and Locket helps you revisit those memories. You can filter, shuffle, view them on a map, or view photos taken on-this-day-in-history.
I made Locket after losing somebody that I love. I had tons of photos and videos, and had put them in an album in the Photos app - but it left me wanting more. I wanted to view them on a map (so I could find memories from right-here-where-I'm-standing), to view them on-this-day (so I could revisit seasons or holidays easily), and to shuffle them (because, for very-large albums, the Photos app makes it pretty hard to explore all the items in the middle - you can only really easily find the first or last images in an album there.) For me, Locket is a way to remember a loved one. For you, maybe it's a place to keep family pictures, or a home-screen-shortcut to your family's shared album - or just a way to hit Shuffle on your Photos library. 30% (at minimum) of proceeds from the app will go to the SUDC Foundation. Thanks for Hunting, and please let me know what you think!
