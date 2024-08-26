Launches
LockedIn
LockedIn
Fast, Accurate Forecasting with your Excel Data
A web-based application delivering fast, precise time series forecasting with a best-of-breed machine learning engine: Geneva Forecasting from Roadmap Technologies. Instantly run forecasts from your spreadsheet and receive real-time AI insights.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Business Intelligence
by
About this launch
LockedIn
Fast, Accurate Forecasting with your Excel Data
LockedIn by
LockedIn
was hunted by
Dom
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Dom
. Featured on August 28th, 2024.
LockedIn
is not rated yet. This is LockedIn's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
