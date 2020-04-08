Discussion
Avi Millman
Maker
As restrictions to COVID-19 were being put in place and businesses were closing a couple weeks ago, I was thinking about ways to help those who would be out of work and affected financially (now upwards of 1 billion globally people according to the BBC). I created the Lockdown Language Exchange to solve two problems: 1) people need a way to earn some income NOW. Helping someone practice a language is something they can do immediately, from home, without any learning or prep 2) those who are still working are stuck at home doing the same activities. Practicing a language via conversation is a way to improve rapidly, it's fun, it combats isolating effects of being at home, and it helps someone financially who needs it Our company is a nonprofit, we take NO fees, so everything except PayPal fees goes to those who need it. In an effort to help as urgently as possible we went from idea to a live product as quickly as possible, so we know this is a work in process and aspects of the UX can be improved. You can read more about that journey in two Medium posts: https://medium.com/@avimillman/c... After just a few days, we offer 16 languages (and growing) are already having trouble keeping up with the supply as more people sign up who are out of work all across the world and across just about every industry. We would love any feedback, help spreading the love to those who want to learn (those who want to earn are finding us already by word of mouth), or joining our team of volunteers.
I've been learning (trying to learn) Cantonese – this will VERY much come in handy, and great timing! Love the idea. Great work @avimillman
@scott_hanford thanks so much for the kind words and support! Just got our second person listing Cantonese the yesterday :)
