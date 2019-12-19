Discussion
Hey everyone - thanks for checking out Lock. I have been working on this for a while because I have always wanted to be able to HODL my tokens and make it impossible for me to sell them until a later date when crypto has grown more. Once we started building the first version we realized that time locking assets has A LOT more use cases than just holding. We added the ability to have a beneficiary claim the assets when the lock is over which enables vesting, and programmatic payouts. Locking up Compound tokens enables you to earn interest while the tokens are locked which we think is great - thanks @rleshner for the awesome work. We will start to enable more assets like Uniswap Pool and Bancor Relay tokens (@eyal) over time too so you can earn fees in different ways. There is some work for us to do on the backend here like supporting airdrops and making sure that there are no issues with any live tokens that require we unlock them. Because of this, there will be a small fee for using the platform (but we have 0 fees until the end of the year so you can try it out). We never have custody of your funds! Also, we are working on a simple way to plug Lock into any dapp or DeFi interface which we are super excited about. Check out our intro post on Medium: https://medium.com/lockprotocol/... Here is a direct ink to the website: https://lock.finance Here is a direct link to the app: https://app.lock.finance You can look at our audits here: https://docs.lock.finance/audits We will be doing a full blog post about our multiple audits soon. If you want us to add your token to Lock, please reach out. Any feedback is much appreciated and we hope that Lock helps you keep your crypto safe!
