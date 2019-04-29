Loceye uses web-based eye tracking to provide insights to brands, agencies, and market researchers.
Greek startup Loceye secures €300K investment to further develop and launch its eye-tracking technologyThe Greek startup Loceye just secured a €300.000 investment by Velocity.Partners to further develop and market its innovative online eye-tracking study service. Loceye intends to use the funding to grow its team, further develop its product, and to enter the market very soon.
