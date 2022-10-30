Products
LocatorJS DevTool
Click on a component in browser to go to code in your editor
Visit
LocatorJS is a browser extension and/or JavaScript library. You can click on any component in the browser to open its code in your IDE. Works React, Preact, Solid, Vue and Svelte.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Side Project
by
LocatorJS DevTool
About this launch
LocatorJS DevTool
Click on a component in browser to go to code in your editor
LocatorJS DevTool by
LocatorJS DevTool
was hunted by
Michael Musil
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Side Project
. Made by
Michael Musil
Featured on October 31st, 2022.
LocatorJS DevTool
LocatorJS DevTool is not rated yet. This is LocatorJS DevTool's first launch.
