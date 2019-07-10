Discussion
Peter Fabor
Booking the flights and getting a remote team together on one spot can be a quite a challenge, even with the flight search tools like Google Flights and Kayak. They are optimized for individuals, not groups. We've built a tool based on Kiwi.com API that solves this problem. It searches flight connections of more than 500 airlines and finds an optimal destination to meet your remote team. It is not a booking tool - it acts as an ‘advisor’ to help you discover the optimal location to host your next retreat or company meetup. Read more about Location Finder: https://www.thesurfoffice.com/bl... It is the 1st version of this app so we can't wait for your feedback :)
Can I actually book these flights directly from your tool?
