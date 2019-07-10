Log In
Find the optimal location to meet with your remote team

Any plans for meeting your remote team? We've built a simple free tool that calculates the most optimal location to bring everyone together. It considers:
⏱Average travel time per person
🛬 Average number of layovers per person
💸 Estimated flight costs
Introducing Location Finder: Easily Find Flights and Destinations for Your Next Retreat | Surf OfficeWhen it comes to hosting retreats for distributed teams, you can't escape the fact that employees are based in a wide range of locations. Booking flights and getting the whole team together in one spot can be a huge headache. The flight search tools like Google Flights and Kayak are optimized for individuals not groups.
Booking the flights and getting a remote team together on one spot can be a quite a challenge, even with the flight search tools like Google Flights and Kayak. They are optimized for individuals, not groups. We've built a tool based on Kiwi.com API that solves this problem. It searches flight connections of more than 500 airlines and finds an optimal destination to meet your remote team. It is not a booking tool - it acts as an ‘advisor’ to help you discover the optimal location to host your next retreat or company meetup. Read more about Location Finder: https://www.thesurfoffice.com/bl... It is the 1st version of this app so we can't wait for your feedback :)
Can I actually book these flights directly from your tool?
