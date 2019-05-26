Location Diary
Decentralized personal location tracker
#5 Product of the DayToday
Location Diary is an end-to-end encrypted location tracker 🗺️
Arthur PuyouMaker@apuyou · Maker from France and around the world
Hi 👋 My name is Arthur and I'm a Software Engineer. I wanted to create an app for myself that could track my location and respect my privacy. Say hello to “Location Diary”, an app which allows you to save your location and display your history on a map. All the data is end-to-end encrypted using Blockstack, so only you can read your data. Next, I'd like to add a mobile app to update your location automatically and an import features for people already using a similar service. Let me know what you think! 🙂
Islam El-Ashi@islam_el_ashi1
This is cool. I have disabled Google's location tracking on my phone for privacy reasons, but feel like I'm missing out from the wealth of data I could be aggregating about myself. Looking forward to a mobile version. I'd recommend having a newsletter of some sort so people can stay up to date with progress.
Arthur PuyouMaker@apuyou · Maker from France and around the world
@islam_el_ashi1 Thank you so much for your support 😃 I love looking at this data too, that's exactly the idea. There's no newsletter yet, but I'll definitely post updates here and on Twitter (https://twitter.com/locationdiary).
