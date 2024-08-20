Launches
LocalOps
Simplest way to make Private SaaS deployments
All In One Deployment tool to help Developer teams make Private SaaS deployments on customer cloud - no prior DevOps expertise is required. Connect any cloud, deploy & monitor apps and manage everything remotely from one dashboard.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
by
About this launch
LocalOps by
was hunted by
Anand Muthukrishnan
in
. Made by
Anand Muthukrishnan
,
Chandrasekar
,
Sibiraj
,
Sundarasan
,
Nishan Madhavan
and
Chidambaram Swaminathan
. Featured on August 21st, 2024.
LocalOps
is not rated yet. This is LocalOps's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
