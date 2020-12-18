discussion
Aryaman Sharda
Maker
I've always wanted to localize my personal apps, but I found it to be too expensive. Since many apps share the same vocabulary (News Feed, Dashboard, Forgot Password, Take Photo), it seemed silly to pay to translate words that some other development team must have previously already paid to translate. So, I created an open-source translation memory for all iOS developers to benefit from. I processed over 500K GitHub iOS projects, AppleGlot, and other open-source resources and created a database of almost 15 million translations. Now, a developer can now upload their Localizable.strings, run it against this database of translations, and get at least a subset of their translations for free. This isn't meant to be an end-all solution for app localization, but it is meant to help drive down costs for smaller development teams by translating common words for free. Now, your localization budgets can be spent on translating text specific to your app.
