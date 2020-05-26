Discussion
Nikita Kolmogorov
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! It's yo boy, Nikita here. Tired of translation storages charging you money? Host your own translation service for free. I had the pain of keeping my translations in check, so I developed Localizer. Check it out at https://localize.todorant.com or https://localize.borodutch.com. And then host your own instance. It's pretty simple: one endpoint to upload translations, one to download. The tutorial on how to launch your own Localizer for free is available at https://localizer.dev. I've built it and launched in just 6 days. Was feeling cute so posted it, might delete later, lol.
