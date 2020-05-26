  1. Home
  2.  → Localizer

Localizer

Free self-hosted open-source crowd-translating service

Well, I couldn't find a good enough service to keep all of my translations in one place and give the users an option to help with translations, so I made Localizer. Free, self-hosted, open-source, what else do you need? Did I mention it's free?
How to setup Localizer for you productNote the IP address of your droplet. From now on - this is the thing you're going to use most, you can forget about the Digital Ocean dashboard now, it has served its purpose. From now on, this tutorial is going to be compatible with any VPS servers running Ubuntu or other Linux distros.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Nikita Kolmogorov
Nikita Kolmogorov
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! It's yo boy, Nikita here. Tired of translation storages charging you money? Host your own translation service for free. I had the pain of keeping my translations in check, so I developed Localizer. Check it out at https://localize.todorant.com or https://localize.borodutch.com. And then host your own instance. It's pretty simple: one endpoint to upload translations, one to download. The tutorial on how to launch your own Localizer for free is available at https://localizer.dev. I've built it and launched in just 6 days. Was feeling cute so posted it, might delete later, lol.
Upvote (2)Share
Earth Spacon
Earth Spacon
Great! Thank you
Upvote (1)Share