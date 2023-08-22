Products
LocalizeBot
LocalizeBot
Translate iOS app In 1 click
Simplifies app localization and helps you reach more users. Use a machine translation service to translate your App and App Store metadata. - Supported xliff and xcloc files. - Translate App Store metadata.
Launched in
iOS
Productivity
Languages
by
LocalizeBot
About this launch
was hunted by
Sarun W.
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Languages
. Made by
Sarun W.
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is LocalizeBot's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
