Roei Timor
Maker
Hey hunters 👋 We're thrilled to introduce the first real estate marketplace that finds you a great home with data-driven, personalized recommendations. We’re leveling the playing field for buyers and renters with the most powerful force in the world: the truth. There’s nothing worse than finding a home, paying your hard-earned money, moving all your stuff- and then finding out that the fitness class downstairs blasts music at 5 am and the hot water only works every other day. True stories from our users! The “perfect home” is different for everyone, and it’s so much more than square footage or amenities. Yet regular home hunting sites only give you that basic info. Want to know more about what it’s like to live there? You’re on your own. Until now. Localize helps you find a great home that’s just right for your lifestyle. Our team of data scientists, urban planners, cartographers, and designers have one mantra: knowledge is power. We show you which homes are the best fit for your needs, and tell you the whole truth about every home and neighborhood. No surprises or regrets after moving. We’ve created a one-of-a-kind recommendation engine for real estate. Think Netflix, but for houses. Tell us what you want, and Localize will find the right fit. And to help you make the right decision, we don’t hide anything. Find out about building violations, broken elevators, blocked views, new construction, and more. You don’t have to be a real estate guru to know everything. Now you have Localize. Find us now in NYC and Chicago at https://www.localize.city?utm_so... ✨ We'd love to know what you think ✨
Great product! Congrats!
@asaf_porat thanks a lot! 🙏🙏🙏
Amazing product. Great job!
@lior_sharon_malka thanks!🙏