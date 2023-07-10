Products
LocaleBadger
Speak like a local globally, automated translation on GitHub
Automated Translation on GitHub. Configure your project's source language and on every pull-request LocaleBadger will create a translation pull-request for your configured target languages.
Launched in
Languages
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
LocaleBadger
Jameo
About this launch
LocaleBadger
Speak like a local globally. Automated Translation on GitHub
LocaleBadger by
LocaleBadger
was hunted by
Arsawatt
in
Languages
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Arsawatt
. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
LocaleBadger
is not rated yet. This is LocaleBadger's first launch.
