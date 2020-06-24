Log In
Local Trader

Buy Bitcoin p2p while controlling your funds

Local Trader is a collaboration between bluewallet.io and hodlhodl.com. It allows you to accept offers from sellers and buy directly from fellow users. Doesn't require KYC and you control your funds throughout the entire process.
Viesturs Š Plešs
Cool and much needed no KYC fiat-crypto swap with escrow protection 👍
Nuno Coelho
Excited to present this effort to the community. Local Trader is a mobile solution to trade Bitcoin p2p without the need to KYC with an exchange or trust a 3rd party. It leverages a multisig escrow technology, where the seller sends Bitcoin to a multisig address and once paid by the buyer he just needs to release the funds. Hope you enjoy! ✌️
Sven^StarFury🔑⚡::☣️🤡::🇦🇺🇩🇪
Great lightning wallet! Can't wait to try the P2P exchange features =)
Fábio Krauss Stabel
Amazing wallet! one of the best out there! It's great for onboarding new people into Bitcoin and it is GREAT that is has no shitcoin distractions! extra bonus is the lightning network wallet!
