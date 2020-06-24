Discussion
Viesturs Š Plešs
Cool and much needed no KYC fiat-crypto swap with escrow protection 👍
Maker
Excited to present this effort to the community. Local Trader is a mobile solution to trade Bitcoin p2p without the need to KYC with an exchange or trust a 3rd party. It leverages a multisig escrow technology, where the seller sends Bitcoin to a multisig address and once paid by the buyer he just needs to release the funds. Hope you enjoy! ✌️
Great lightning wallet! Can't wait to try the P2P exchange features =)
Amazing wallet! one of the best out there! It's great for onboarding new people into Bitcoin and it is GREAT that is has no shitcoin distractions! extra bonus is the lightning network wallet!