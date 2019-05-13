Local Lightning is a discovery service that allows buyers/sellers of Bitcoin to find each other locally. We encourage users to interact with each other via the 2nd layer Lightning Network, offering instant settlement and full control over their own Bitcoin.
Anthony Ronning
Hello all! I created Local Lightning as a result of a Lightning-specific Hackathon about a month ago. The idea of it is to be similar to localbitcoins.com except to be a more decentralized and hands off version of that. The concept is that users can meet in person to sell/buy Bitcoin with FIAT currencies, cash in hand. By interacting via the 2nd layer of bitcoin, the Lightning Network, this offers instant settlements of Bitcoin without the need to wait 10+ minutes for single confirmations, and without waiting for the 6 full confirmations needed to truly trust that a transaction is secure. Since Lightning allows instant settlements, this allows both the buyer & seller to walk away as soon as cash is in hand and the transaction goes through. So, unlike Local Bitcoins, there is no need to hold the transaction in escrow, and because of that, Local Lightning is not considered a payment processor and does not need to KYC (verify identity of customers) in order to allow users on the platform. Most of the data is user-owned (via the power of using Blockstack as the underlying data layer), so the hope is to provide a peer to peer interaction with as little middlemen as possible. To read more about building the product during the Hackathon, read up here: https://wiki.ion.radar.tech/even... Github: https://github.com/AnthonyRonnin... Twitter: https://twitter.com/locallightning
