Local Dev Tools are for things that I need once a month or so as a developer - encoding, decoding, git repo management and more.
It also includes an AI driven ESLint Rule generator and tester (like an agent)
The tools work on both Mac and Windows.
A smart, modular travel tripod with auto-leveling & more
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking this out! There's a 14 day free trial of all the features.
After that you pay once and own it forever! This is not a SaaS.
Let me know if you check it out and find the tools useful!"