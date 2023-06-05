Products
Home
→
Product
→
local.ai
local.ai
Free, local & offline AI with zero technical setup
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Experiment with AI models locally without the need to setup a full-blown ML stack. Powered by a native app created using Rust, and designed to simplify the whole process from model downloading to starting an inference server. No GPU required!
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
local.ai
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please send any feature request or feedback to https://github.com/louisgv/local.ai/issues Thanks!"
The makers of local.ai
About this launch
local.ai
Free, Local, Offline AI with Zero Technical Setup.
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
local.ai by
local.ai
was hunted by
Louis
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Louis
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
local.ai
is not rated yet. This is local.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report